The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

President Donald Trump has announced that the US will build the Missile Defense Shield, called the Golden Dome. He has already signed an executive order to this effect.

Donald Trump said it at the political rally in Michigan.

Missile Defense Dome in the US

Trump said that he had recently signed an executive order to begin construction of the Golden Dome Missile Defense Shield to protect the United States from a possible missile attack.

"We're going to call it the Golden Dome. We had the Iron Dome, but somehow, Gretchen Golden Dome sounds better to me. I don't know. Maybe it's not," the President said.

He invited the participants of the event to vote for the best name for the shield.

"What do you like better: Golden Dome or Iron Dome? Let's have a vote," Trump addressed the Americans.

As a reminder, the United States Congress recently initiated the impeachment of Trump. Congressmen believe that he is "not fighting for America".

At the same time, Trump believes that if it were not for him, Putin would want to take over the whole of Ukraine.