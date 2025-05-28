I’ll tell you within two weeks whether Putin is tapping us along — Trump

US President Donald Trump. Photo: screenshot

President Donald Trump said he will decide on further actions regarding Russia within two weeks if he sees no signs that the Kremlin is ready to end the war in Ukraine.

The American leader made his statement during a briefing in the Oval Office on Wednesday, May 28.

Advertisement

Trump threatens Putin again

Trump said that special envoy Steve Witkoff is currently taking active steps to resolve the war between Ukraine and Russia, and is "doing a phenomenal job".

The head of the White House added that there is a noticeable desire for action on the part of the parties, but emphasized that nothing can be said until the document is signed.

"I’ll tell you within two weeks whether Putin is tapping us along. If he is, we’ll respond a little differently. Putin is playing with fire. I am very disappointed by what’s been happening these past few nights, where people are getting killed in the middle of what you would call negotiations," Trump said.

The American leader also added that he was ready for a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelensky.

As a reminder, on May 27, US President Donald Trump already stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was "playing with fire".

The head of the White House is also considering imposing sanctions against Moscow this week.