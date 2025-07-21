Ukraine’s dual citizenship plan: who’s on the list?

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Monday, July 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a statement on multiple citizenship. He announced that Germany, Poland, Czechia, and the Baltic states will be the first countries with which Ukraine will establish dual citizenship agreements.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about this on X.

How multiple citizenship will work

"Our embassies must support Ukrainians abroad and to preserve the connection of all our people with Ukraine. We recently adopted a law on multiple citizenship and have begun its implementation," the message reads.

Zelensky explained that this is why the law on multiple citizenship was recently adopted and is now being implemented. First, the countries with which the relevant procedures will be initiated will be determined.

He noted that these countries are primarily Germany, Poland, Czechia, and the Baltic States. Next, consultations will be held with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Speaker of the House.

"Canada and other traditionally friendly countries will follow," Zelensky added.

