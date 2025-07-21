Ukraine–Russia talks: Moscow open to third round amid deep differences

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: REUTERS

Russia has announced its readiness for the third round of talks with Ukraine in Turkey. It was noted that there were no changes to the Moscow negotiating team.

According to Russian media, this information was provided by the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov.

"There are no changes in the negotiating team on the Russian side. As you know, we are in favor of holding a third round. As soon as the dates are finalized, we will inform you," said Peskov.

He added that "a lot of diplomatic work is needed" to bring the parties' positions on a peaceful settlement closer together.

Putin's spokesman also discussed the draft memoranda exchanged between the parties. According to Peskov, the memoranda are still "diametrically opposed".

