Main News of the day Zelensky announces talks in Istanbul — what’s on the agenda

Zelensky announces talks in Istanbul — what’s on the agenda

Publication time 21 July 2025 20:42
Zelensky: Ukraine-Russia talks to be prepared in Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the upcoming talks in Istanbul regarding preparations for a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian leaders. According to Zelensky, the talks, initiated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, aim to discuss the return of Ukrainian prisoners and abducted children.

It was announced during a meeting with Ukrainian diplomats on Monday, July 21.

Zelensky announced the Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul

Ukrainian President stressed the need to intensify negotiations to end the war more quickly. He stated that results could only be achieved at the highest political level with the participation of the leaders of the respective countries.

Currently, Ukraine is preparing for a new prisoner exchange with Russia and supports the NSDC Secretary's initiative to hold a new meeting of negotiators in Turkey.

Key agenda items will include the return of prisoners and children abducted by Russian forces, as well as the organization of the upcoming meeting of the presidents.

Volodymyr Zelensky negotiations russia Istanbul peace negotiations
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
