Zelensky: Ukraine-Russia talks to be prepared in Istanbul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the upcoming talks in Istanbul regarding preparations for a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian leaders. According to Zelensky, the talks, initiated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, aim to discuss the return of Ukrainian prisoners and abducted children.

It was announced during a meeting with Ukrainian diplomats on Monday, July 21.

Zelensky announced the Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul

Ukrainian President stressed the need to intensify negotiations to end the war more quickly. He stated that results could only be achieved at the highest political level with the participation of the leaders of the respective countries.

We need greater momentum in negotiations to end the war. It is clear to all that truly effective talks can only take place at the level of national leaders. Rustem Umerov has proposed holding a new meeting of representatives in Türkiye. The agenda from our side is clear: the… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 21, 2025

Currently, Ukraine is preparing for a new prisoner exchange with Russia and supports the NSDC Secretary's initiative to hold a new meeting of negotiators in Turkey.

Key agenda items will include the return of prisoners and children abducted by Russian forces, as well as the organization of the upcoming meeting of the presidents.

