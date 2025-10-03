Zelensky spoke with Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi — key agreements reached

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with the leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi. They discussed the importance of achieving peace and further cooperation between the two countries.

The head of state reported this on his X account on Friday, October 3.

Zelensky spoke with Tshisekedi

I had a conversation with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi.



I thanked him for his solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We talked about the importance of achieving peace, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the… pic.twitter.com/T6pRgdBul0 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2025

During the conversation, the President of Congo expressed his solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The leaders discussed the next steps toward establishing lasting peace and respecting territorial integrity.

Another key topic of the discussion was cooperation between Ukraine and the DRC.

"In this time of war, Ukrainians have gained significant technological experience, and we are ready to share it. Defense cooperation, agrotechnology, energy decentralization, digitalization of public services – there are many areas where Ukraine is ready for cooperation. The DRC is interested, and we agreed that our teams will work through all the issues necessary for a mutually beneficial partnership," Zelensky said.

Additionally, the Ukrainian leader invited his colleague to visit Ukraine to personally discuss all further plans.

