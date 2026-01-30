Zelensky details decision to appoint Budanov as Office head

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explained the logic behind personnel decisions in the Office of the President, emphasizing that they are related to establishing a unified negotiating position for Ukraine. He said the key task was assembling a team capable of working within one agreed-upon framework.

Zelensky shared this information while speaking with journalists.

Appointments to the Office of the President of Ukraine in the context of negotiations

The President said that, before making decisions, he consulted with several candidates for leadership positions in the office. He said that during this time, he learned of Kyrylo Budanov, Mykhailo Fedorov, and Serhii Kyslytsia's desire to join the negotiation process. However, the question of Pavlo Palisa's leadership of the office was not discussed because he is involved in military affairs.

"This shows that Ukraine will only have one line of communication and one negotiating direction, not three, four, or more," the president explained.

He said he had spent a long time working on two basic scenarios for action. The first assumes achieving peace through negotiations, and the second assumes a long-term negotiation process requiring strengthened defense and military components. The new concept of the team in the Office of the President was formed with these approaches in mind.

The president also announced the reinstatement of the position of First Deputy Head of the Office of the President. Serhii Kyslytsia was appointed to this position because he has the necessary experience and skills for working in a unified negotiation format, according to Zelensky.

