Ukraine is facing difficult weeks of freezing cold and a critical energy deficit, Reuters

The next three weeks will be especially difficult for Ukraine due to the sudden drop in temperature and the damage to its energy infrastructure. Thousands of Ukrainians are left without electricity and heat amid intense Russian attacks.

Reuters is reporting on this situation.

What will the energy situation be like for Ukrainians?

Andriy Gerus, the head of the parliamentary committee on energy, nuclear policy, and nuclear security, says that life for Ukrainians will be difficult in the coming weeks due to the cold and the consequences of Russia's massive attacks on the energy system.

According to official forecasts, temperatures in northern and eastern regions of Ukraine could drop below -20°C (-4°F) as early as next week.

"The bad news is that there will indeed be frosts, and it will be difficult. The good news is that we need to hold out for three weeks, and then it will get easier," Andriy Gerus told the national TV Marathon.

Despite progress in peace negotiations, Russia has increased its shelling outside the front line. Following two attacks on Kyiv in January, approximately one million people were left without electricity, and six thousand apartment buildings were left without heat. Even after repairs, around 700 buildings remain without heat.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 610,000 households in Kyiv remain without electricity. Similar situations have been observed in other regions, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy.

Meanwhile, DTEK announced a slight improvement: Kyiv returned to scheduled outages for the first time in several weeks. President Volodymyr Zelensky previously noted that the damaged energy system is only meeting about 60% of the country's electricity needs this winter.

