Main News of the day Trump said he personally asked Putin not to attack Kyiv

Publication time 29 January 2026 20:10
Trump personally asked Putin not to attack Ukraine's capital for a week
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump said that he had personally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attack Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. The White House asked Putin not to attack for a week.

Trump made this statement during a government meeting on Thursday, January 29.

Here's what we know about Trump's request to Putin

"I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns for a week during this...extraordinary cold," said the American leader.

However, Trump noted that many people told him it was a waste of time and that nothing would come of it.

"Many people said, 'You won't get this'," Trump said.

Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
