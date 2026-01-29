Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 29 January 2026 18:58
Energy truce between Russia and Ukraine: when to expect?
MP Oleksii Honacharenko. Photo: European Solidarity

MP Oleksii Honcharenko announced the agreement on an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. However, he cannot yet name a specific start date.

On Thursday, January 29, he wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

Energy ceasefire

"There is no date for the start of this ceasefire," Honcharenko wrote.

However, he predicted when it would begin.

"Knowing the Russians, they will set the date for March 15," the politician added.

He added that all the frosts would have passed by then.

Before this, Russia had refrained from commenting on reports of a potential "energy truce" between Ukraine and Russia.

For instance, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, responded to journalists' inquiries regarding the alleged agreements to avoid attacking energy infrastructure.

"No, I can't comment on that yet," Peskov said, refusing to provide any further explanation.

