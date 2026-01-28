Germany confirms the number of mobile power stations for Ukraine

German Ambassador Heiko Thomas. Photo: Suspilne

Despite ongoing Russian attacks, Germany continues to strengthen its support for Ukraine's energy sector. Berlin is preparing to deliver 33 mobile combined heat and power stations.

This information was disclosed by German Ambassador Heiko Thomas in an interview with Suspilne.

Ukraine will receive mobile heat and power stations from Germany

Thomas stated that Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are war crimes aimed solely at terrorizing the civilian population.

"What is happening here every night is a war crime. They are being carried out exclusively to terrorize the civilian population. You need support now, and you will receive it," Thomas emphasized.

The ambassador emphasized that Germany is already one of Ukraine's key partners in the energy sector. This includes the supply of generators and energy storage systems, as well as transportation and equipment for repair work.

"We provide generators and energy storage systems, as well as transportation for repair work in the energy sector. Currently, we are delivering 33 combined heat and power stations," the diplomat said.

According to Tomas, one such station can provide heat and electricity to tens of thousands of people. All 33 power stations collectively can cover the needs of millions of Ukrainians. However, he noted that the key challenge remains connecting the equipment to the network.

"As with generators, the challenge lies in connecting them. But we will work together to do so as quickly as possible," the ambassador concluded.

