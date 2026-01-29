Ukraine has returned the bodies of 1,000 fallen defenders

Return of fallen defenders. PhotoL: t.me/Koord_shtab

On January 29, Ukraine held repatriation ceremonies to return the bodies of 1,000 deceased individuals to their homeland. According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to Ukrainian defenders.

This information was provided by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The remains of fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine

The Coordination Headquarters noted that the next step is the difficult and important work of identifying the deceased so that each hero can be returned to their family.

"Investigators from law enforcement agencies and representatives of expert institutions in Ukraine will carry out the necessary measures for identifying the repatriated deceased," the Coordination Headquarters reported.

The repatriation was carried out through the joint efforts of representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as well as other institutions within Ukraine’s security and defense sector.

