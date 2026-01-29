Budanov: Kruty tragedy became a symbol of resistance

Head of t. Photo:Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, honored the memory of the heroes who died in the Battle near Kruty in 1918. He emphasized that the tragedy has become a symbol of courage and bravery.

On Thursday, January 29, the head of the Office of the President wrote about this on X.

Budanov mentioned the feat of the Ukrainian youths in the Battle near Kruty

January 29 is observed in Ukraine as the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of the Battle near Kruty in honor of the Ukrainian students, cadets, and volunteers who fought against a much larger Russian army during the First Soviet-Ukrainian War.

"They were not professional warriors; many were holding a weapon for the first time. But each of them understood the essential thing – Ukraine had to be defended. Their resistance held the enemy back for several days. It was precisely this time that gave the Ukrainian People’s Republic the opportunity to conclude an international treaty and secure recognition of its independence," Budanov wrote.

The Head of the Office of the President emphasized that the young men at the Battle of Kruty fought not for a particular position or station, but for the future of Ukraine.

"Kruty proved a simple truth: statehood is impossible without the willingness to defend it. This truth unites all generations of Ukrainian warriors – from the Kruty fighters to those who held Donetsk Airport and today's defenders.

True remembrance of the valorous deed of the Heroes of Kruty is our responsibility for the state they defended. We must build a country worthy of their self-sacrifice: competitive, free of corruption, with strong institutions and a robust civil society," Budanov wrote.

January 29 is a day when we remember the young men who became a symbol of courage, bravery, and love for Ukraine.



