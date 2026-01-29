Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Budanov pays tribute to heroes of the Battle of Kruty

Budanov pays tribute to heroes of the Battle of Kruty

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 January 2026 11:39
Budanov: Kruty tragedy became a symbol of resistance
Head of t. Photo:Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, honored the memory of the heroes who died in the Battle near Kruty in 1918. He emphasized that the tragedy has become a symbol of courage and bravery.

On Thursday, January 29, the head of the Office of the President wrote about this on X.

Advertisement

Budanov mentioned the feat of the Ukrainian youths in the Battle near Kruty

January 29 is observed in Ukraine as the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of the Battle near Kruty in honor of the Ukrainian students, cadets, and volunteers who fought against a much larger Russian army during the First Soviet-Ukrainian War.

"They were not professional warriors; many were holding a weapon for the first time. But each of them understood the essential thing – Ukraine had to be defended. Their resistance held the enemy back for several days. It was precisely this time that gave the Ukrainian People’s Republic the opportunity to conclude an international treaty and secure recognition of its independence," Budanov wrote.

The Head of the Office of the President emphasized that the young men at the Battle of Kruty fought not for a particular position or station, but for the future of Ukraine.

"Kruty proved a simple truth: statehood is impossible without the willingness to defend it. This truth unites all generations of Ukrainian warriors – from the Kruty fighters to those who held Donetsk Airport and today's defenders.

True remembrance of the valorous deed of the Heroes of Kruty is our responsibility for the state they defended. We must build a country worthy of their self-sacrifice: competitive, free of corruption, with strong institutions and a robust civil society," Budanov wrote.

Read more:

Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov war
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information