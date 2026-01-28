New White House photo shows Trump and Putin

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

A new photo has appeared in the White House that wasn't there before. In one of the corridors, there is now a photo of the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August 2025.

PBS News journalist Elizabeth Landers wrote about this on X.

A photo of Trump and Putin in the White House

According to Elizabeth Landers, the framed photo is located in the lobby, which connects the west wing of the building with the residence.

"Also something I noticed in a vestibule area that connects the West Wing to the residence that I hadn’t see before: a framed photo of Presidents Trump and Putin at their summer summit in Alaska. Lower photo is President Trump with one of his grandchildren," the journalist wrote.

Photo of Putin and Trump in the White House. Photo: x.com/ElizLanders

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump has been trying to end the war in Ukraine for a year now.

