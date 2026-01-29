Witkoff reveals details of Ukraine-US-Russia talks

Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of the president of the United States. Photo: Reuters

Steve Witkoff, the Special Envoy of the President of the United States, stated that discussions on the territorial issue are ongoing. He noted that the trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will continue.

Witkoff made this statement during a meeting of the American government chaired by Donald Trump on Thursday, January 29.

Advertisement

Witkoff on the trilateral negotiations

"We think we made a lot of progress. The talks will continue in about a week but," Witkoff said.

Meanwhile, he added that Kyiv believes that more progress has been made in the peace process in recent months than in all the years of war prior.

"Lots of good things are happening between the counterparties discussing the land deal", — сказав Віткофф.

Additionally, he noted that discussions are ongoing regarding the territorial agreement, as well as the security and prosperity agreements for Ukraine, which are "largely" complete.

"And I think the people of Ukraine are now hopeful and expectant that we're going to deliver a peace deal sometime soon," Trump's envoy concluded.

Read more: