Main News of the day Europe moves to fill US intelligence gap for Ukraine

Europe moves to fill US intelligence gap for Ukraine

Publication time 29 January 2026 12:42
Europe to replace US intelligence for Ukraine: timeline revealed
Example of satellite reconnaissance data. Illustrative photo: Defense intelligence of Ukraine

Europe has declared its readiness to replace all American intelligence data for Ukraine. This announcement comes amid concerns about the U.S.'s potential intentions to stop providing intelligence to Ukraine.

Financial Times reports.

How and when will the EU replace U.S. assistance to Ukraine?

The publication emphasizes that, since Donald Trump took office and the United States stopped directly supplying Ukraine with weapons, European countries have effectively replaced American military aid.

The publication notes that the consequences of the U.S.'s reduced support today appear less critical than they did a year ago, when weapons supplies were cut off and the Pentagon temporarily stopped sharing intelligence with Kyiv.

Ukrainian and European officials informed journalists that Ukraine's allies have started replacing American resources with their own. Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France now provides most of the intelligence information to Kyiv. This intelligence is expected to be replaced within a few months. 

Emmanuel Macron said that if a year ago Ukraine was exclusively dependent on American intelligence capabilities, today France provides two-thirds of them.

A Western official told the Financial Times (FT) that Ukraine's dependence on U.S. intelligence could be significantly reduced within a few months.

Read more:

Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
