Main News of the day Rubio revealed what the security guarantees for Ukraine entail

Rubio revealed what the security guarantees for Ukraine entail

Publication time 28 January 2026 21:25
Rubio outlined the conditions for Ukraine's security guarantees
Marco Rubio. Photo: Reuters

During a Senate hearing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that a "general consensus" already exists regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. These guarantees could include the deployment of European troops, followed by support from the United States.

Rubio made this statement while testifying before Congress on January 27.

The security guarantee plan 

The plan involves deploying troops from several EU countries, primarily France and Britain, to Ukraine. The next element is an American "backstop," a term coined by Rubio. This means that the U.S. will support its allies but remain in reserve. Essentially, they will serve as the last line of defense, providing a safeguard in case all other deterrence measures fail. 

"But in fact, the security guarantee is the US backs stop. I'm not diminishing the fact that some countries in Europe are willing to place troops in a in a post-war Ukraine. What I'm pointing out is that is irrelevant without the US backs stop," Rubio said.

Rubio also noted that a strong American "backstop" is necessary for a specific reason. Europeans have not invested enough in their defense over the past 30 years.

Read more:

USA Ukraine EU Marco Rubio security guarantees
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
