Security guarantees for Donbas? White House responds

Publication time 27 January 2026 19:04
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The White House has denied reports that U.S. security guarantees depend on Ukraine's agreement to withdraw troops from the Donbas region.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, January 27.

The White House has refuted rumors about security guarantees in exchange for Donbas

On Tuesday morning, the Financial Times reported, citing eight sources familiar with the negotiations, that the Donald Trump administration had made it clear to Ukraine that U.S. security guarantees depend on Kyiv's agreement to a peace deal. This deal would likely require transferring Donbas to Russia.

The FT also reported that Washington could offer Ukraine more weapons to strengthen its army in the post-war period if Kyiv agreed to withdraw its troops from parts of the eastern region under its control.

The publication also quoted a high-ranking Ukrainian official who said that Kyiv is no longer sure that Washington will agree to security guarantees because the Americans always back out at the last minute. 

Later, the White House refuted the Financial Times' information. Deputy White House press secretary Anna Kelly called media reports that the U.S. would only provide Ukraine with security guarantees in exchange for its agreement to withdraw troops from Donbas "false."

"The US's only role in the peacemaking process is to bring both sides together to make a deal," Anna Kelly told FT.

A source familiar with the U.S. position told the Financial Times that Washington "is not trying to force Ukraine to make any territorial concessions." However, U.S. security guarantees depend on both sides' willingness to reach a peace agreement, the terms of which depend solely on Russia and Ukraine.

