Zelensky compares Russia's war losses to Soviet Afghanistan casualties

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Urkaine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the Russian army's losses on the front in December 2025. According to Zelensky, an estimated 35,000 Russian soldiers were killed.

Zelensky made this statement on Monday, January 26, during the presentation of the "E-Points" initiative, which aims to evaluate the effectiveness of drone units.

At the presentation, Zelensky mentioned that Russia lost more in one month of full-scale war than the Soviet army lost in ten years of war in Afghanistan.

"In December, our units achieved a result of 35,000 neutralized occupiers. Thank you for this result. These are killed and badly wounded occupiers.

A very telling example. Over ten years of war in Afghanistan, the Soviet army lost half as many troops as the Russians lost in just one month of this war. Here is such a difference. Such a terrible war. And you are such heroes. You are really good fellows.

Their propaganda may make it seem that Russia is not worried about such losses. But this is not about worrying. In fact, this is practical," the president said.

At the same time, he added that the task of Ukrainian units is to ensure a level of enemy losses at which Russia’s casualties exceed the number of troops it is able to replenish each month. In the President’s view, this is a realistic objective.

"When we are talking about 50,000 Russian losses per month, that is an optimal level. This is a difficult task, without a doubt, but it is nevertheless the optimal level for Russia to start weighing what it is doing and what it is fighting for.

The task of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, our army, and all the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine is to guarantee exactly this level of Russian losses. This can be achieved. First and foremost, through drones — of all types, without question. Through thorough analysis and conclusions drawn from combat operations. And also through a sufficiently high level of training and coordination among our warriors and units," Zelensky emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that it is important to remember that the level of Russian losses cannot be the first and last key objective of work with drones and technologies.

