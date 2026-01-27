The president of the UAE received the head of the delegation for the negotiations between the United States and Russia in Ukraine. Photo: Hamad Al-Kaabi/Presidential Court of the UAE

Former Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yurii Yekhanurov, suggested that the negotiations in Abu Dhabi between Ukraine and Russia could drag on because Moscow will not compromise without external pressure.

He made this statement in an interview with Vechir.LIVE.

Why Russia can delay the negotiations without hindrance

According to Yekhanurov, the negotiations are taking place "in extremely difficult conditions," as he believes the Ukrainian side is opposing not only Russia but also the United States to some extent.

"Today, neither the president nor our negotiators can be envied for the difficult situation they are in. It's not one against two, but rather one against one and a half, as the American side is supporting the Russians instead of pressuring them to reach a compromise," Yekhanurov said.

He also expressed doubt that the negotiations could be considered agreements to end the war yet. He noted that the current format is the closest to "real" negotiations of everything that has happened so far, but it is still far from achieving real results, in his opinion.

Yekhanurov emphasized that, in his opinion, the Russian side is not considering the issue of territories at all while simultaneously setting preconditions. Meanwhile, other countries are not doing enough to pressure Russia and its oil trade.

"The good news is that Russian oil exports have significantly decreased. They're losing substantial funds with each tanker because they're selling at nearly 10 dollars less than budgeted. It's crucial to stop any oil supply now. It's especially surprising that the Baltic Sea, with so many countries that could put up obstacles, has only talk, talk, and more talk," emphasized the former minister.

