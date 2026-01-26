Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Ukraine repelled thousands of cyberattacks during the war

Ukraine repelled thousands of cyberattacks during the war

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 January 2026 20:28
Russia targets Ukraine online: how many cyberattacks were neutralized?
A hacker at a computer. Illustrative photo: Freepik

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has neutralized more than 14,000 large-scale cyberattacks targeting the country. The attacks were aimed at central government systems and Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

The SBU reported this on January 26.

Advertisement

Cyberattacks against Ukraine during the war

Volodymyr Karastelov, head of the SBU’s Cybersecurity Department, said in the documentary "Cyber Shield of Ukraine" that the agency is operating on several fronts simultaneously. On one front, it counters specialized Russian military cyber units and affiliated hacker groups. On another, it confronts the enemy in the information space, neutralizing so-called information and psychological operations (IPSO), which Russia actively conducts not only against Ukraine but also against partner countries.

According to Karastelyov, in 2025 alone, SBU cyber specialists repelled more than 3,000 hostile cyberattacks on Ukrainian systems. The vast majority of Russian attacks were intended either to destroy digital services or to disrupt the operations of strategically important enterprises in the energy, transportation, and defense sectors.

"It is important that we are not only defending ourselves. The SBU and our counterparts in the Defense Forces are carrying out systematic proactive operations in the enemy's digital space. Ukraine is striking the adversary very painfully, but we cannot disclose details at this time. What matters is that the SBU's Cybersecurity Department is doing everything possible to protect the country’s information and digital space," Karastelov emphasized.

Read more:

SBU cyber attack hackers war in Ukraine russia
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information