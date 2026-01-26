Russia targets Ukraine online: how many cyberattacks were neutralized?

A hacker at a computer. Illustrative photo: Freepik

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has neutralized more than 14,000 large-scale cyberattacks targeting the country. The attacks were aimed at central government systems and Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

The SBU reported this on January 26.

Cyberattacks against Ukraine during the war

Volodymyr Karastelov, head of the SBU’s Cybersecurity Department, said in the documentary "Cyber Shield of Ukraine" that the agency is operating on several fronts simultaneously. On one front, it counters specialized Russian military cyber units and affiliated hacker groups. On another, it confronts the enemy in the information space, neutralizing so-called information and psychological operations (IPSO), which Russia actively conducts not only against Ukraine but also against partner countries.

According to Karastelyov, in 2025 alone, SBU cyber specialists repelled more than 3,000 hostile cyberattacks on Ukrainian systems. The vast majority of Russian attacks were intended either to destroy digital services or to disrupt the operations of strategically important enterprises in the energy, transportation, and defense sectors.

"It is important that we are not only defending ourselves. The SBU and our counterparts in the Defense Forces are carrying out systematic proactive operations in the enemy's digital space. Ukraine is striking the adversary very painfully, but we cannot disclose details at this time. What matters is that the SBU's Cybersecurity Department is doing everything possible to protect the country’s information and digital space," Karastelov emphasized.

