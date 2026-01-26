Zelensky said that the next round of negotiations will take place this week

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Monday, January 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a new round of negotiations. He noted that the trilateral meeting would take place on Sunday, February 1.

Zelensky made this announcement in his evening video address, which was published on X.

Zelensky announced new round of negotiations

Restoration of the energy sector after Russian strikes is ongoing round-the-clock. I thank all our friends—European countries from Norway to Italy, Poland and Germany, the Baltic states, and many others who are supporting Ukraine and our cities—and doing a lot for Kyiv right now. pic.twitter.com/yFkqssI0iZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 26, 2026

The president spoke about the new round of negotiations. He said that today, Ukrainian delegation presented a comprehensive report on the outcomes of the trilateral meetings. He noted that, after a long time, the talks with Americans and Russians had been restored.

"They managed to discuss a range of primarily military issues – those concerning steps toward ending the war and real control and monitoring. There are issues that need to be prepared for the next meeting. Preliminary discussions indicated that the teams would meet again on Sunday," Ukrainian leader said.

Meanwhile, he emphasized that Ukraine is fully prepared to discuss and agree upon all issues.

According to the president, Ukraine has always been and will always be on the side of peace. The only reason this war is ongoing is because of Russia.

"Real results from diplomacy are needed so that there is no impression that the Russians are also using the negotiation process for a very cynical and brutal purpose – pushing back new pressure measures against Russia that could actually work. And pressure is needed. It is precisely pressure and its consequences – the results of sanctions and the blocking of Russian operations – that work toward ending the war. Partners must not forget this. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! I thank everyone who is helping us!" Zelensky summed up.

