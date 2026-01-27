Why is France against purchasing Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine?

Storm Shadow missile. Photo: Screenshot from video

France opposes the idea of the European Union allowing Ukraine to purchase British Storm Shadow cruise missiles with EU funds. Several countries are looking for ways to help Ukraine obtain the necessary weapons.

The Telegraph reported on this on January 26.

France insists that the credit funds be spent within the EU

According to The Telegraph, a coalition of 11 EU countries has proposed relaxing the rules for using the €90 billion credit to allow Kyiv to purchase British weapons. Meanwhile, Paris is pushing for a different approach. France wants these funds to be spent within the EU.

In documents cited by media, Ukrainian military officials stated that Ukraine may require military equipment produced outside the EU worth 24 billion euros in 2026.

The publication clarifies that a significant portion of the demand is for American Patriot air defense systems and PAC-3 interceptors. Long-range missiles are another risky area that European countries will be unable to adequately cover. Consequently, the British Storm Shadow missile is being considered as a potential solution to "fill the gap."

Why is France against delivering Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine?

According to sources from The Telegraph, the French government argues that funds allocated to Ukraine should support the development of the EU's internal defense industry rather than primarily purchasing weapons from outside the Union to meet Kyiv's needs.

The publication also reports that efforts to neutralize France's influence are supported by the Baltic and Nordic countries, as well as Poland, Romania, Czechia, and the Netherlands. According to The Telegraph, another eight countries—including Germany—have voiced support for a more favorable approach toward the United Kingdom but have not formally joined the coalition.

Separately, sources explain that London could become a more convenient partner for procurement, as it currently leads the so-called "Coalition of the Willing." As a result, European officials are discussing a system that could potentially place the United Kingdom ahead of the United States as a supplier—provided that the UK can meet Ukraine's defense needs.

At the same time, according to a diplomatic source cited by the outlet, France has emerged as an "obvious" opponent of these proposals. The Telegraph links this stance to Paris being at the center of the EU's push for strategic autonomy from its allies, primarily the United States, and points to strained relations with President Donald Trump amid his threats to seize Greenland.

