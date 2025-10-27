Zelensky clarifies that talks with Trump went beyond Tomahawk missiles

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed what he discussed with US President Donald Trump during their meeting. According to him, the conversation was not limited to Tomahawk missiles.

The head of state spoke about this in an interview with Axios on Monday, October 27.

Negotiations between Zelensky and Trump

The Ukrainian leader said that he and Trump discussed supplying various types of weapons, not just Tomahawks.

According to Zelensky, the US has many weapons that Ukraine needs. Additionally, Ukraine does not require much time to learn how to use them.

Negotiations to end the war

The head of state stressed that the only way to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table is to give Ukraine the ability to strike military and energy targets deep inside Russia.

"If Putin knows that silence creates the risk of '"roblems with Russia's energy facilities", then he will talk," Zelensky added.

