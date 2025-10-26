Moscow under drone attack — mobile air defense spotted near Kremlin

Mobile air defense unit near the Kremlin. Photo: Russian Telegram channels

On the evening of Sunday, October 26, unidentified drones were flying toward Moscow. At the same time, a mobile air defense unit was spotted near the Kremlin.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, citing Russian Telegram channels.

Kremlin guarded by mobile air defense

Around 10:00 p.m., photos began circulating in Russian social media showing a mobile fire group deployed close to the Kremlin area.

Mobile air defense unit near the Kremlin. Photo: Russian social media

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin repeatedly claimed that Russian air defenses were allegedly shooting down unidentified drones heading toward the capital. He also reported debris falling in several districts.

