Moscow under drone attack — mobile air defense spotted near Kremlin

Drones hit Moscow — mobile air defense seen near Kremlin
On the evening of Sunday, October 26, unidentified drones were flying toward Moscow. At the same time, a mobile air defense unit was spotted near the Kremlin.
This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, citing Russian Telegram channels.
Kremlin guarded by mobile air defense
Around 10:00 p.m., photos began circulating in Russian social media showing a mobile fire group deployed close to the Kremlin area.
Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin repeatedly claimed that Russian air defenses were allegedly shooting down unidentified drones heading toward the capital. He also reported debris falling in several districts.
