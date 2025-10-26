Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Drones hit Moscow — mobile air defense seen near Kremlin

Drones hit Moscow — mobile air defense seen near Kremlin

Publication time 27 October 2025 08:49
Updated 08:55
Moscow under drone attack — mobile air defense spotted near Kremlin
Mobile air defense unit near the Kremlin. Photo: Russian Telegram channels

On the evening of Sunday, October 26, unidentified drones were flying toward Moscow. At the same time, a mobile air defense unit was spotted near the Kremlin.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, citing Russian Telegram channels.

Advertisement

Kremlin guarded by mobile air defense

Around 10:00 p.m., photos began circulating in Russian social media showing a mobile fire group deployed close to the Kremlin area.

A mobile air defense fire group was spotted near the Kremlin on October 26
Mobile air defense unit near the Kremlin. Photo: Russian social media

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin repeatedly claimed that Russian air defenses were allegedly shooting down unidentified drones heading toward the capital. He also reported debris falling in several districts.

