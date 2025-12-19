Zelensky confirms Ukraine–US talks in the United States this weekend

President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that a meeting between Ukrainian and American delegations will take place in the United States as early as this weekend.

The head of state said this in a comment to Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets.

Zelensky confirms planned meeting in the US

According to Zelensky, the negotiations are scheduled for the coming weekend, and the meeting will be held on US territory. He did not provide additional details regarding the format of the talks or the agenda.

It is likely that the delegations will discuss updated positions of a peace plan, security guarantees, and other key issues related to Ukraine and a potential ceasefire. Volodymyr Zelensky also did not specify who will be part of either delegation.

