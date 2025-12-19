EU approves mechanism to finance Ukraine until 2027

António Costa. Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

The European Union has found ways to guarantee financial support for Ukraine through 2027. This was achieved despite difficult debates over the use of frozen Russian assets.

European Council President António Costa said this at a press conference in Brussels, according to Ukrinform.

Advertisement

Funding mechanism for Ukraine in 2026–2027

Costa stressed that the EU is already using frozen Russian assets.

"We are already using frozen assets. We are servicing the G7 loan and have decided to keep the assets frozen until the end of the war, until Russia compensates Ukraine for the damage caused," he said.

The President of the European Council explained that the European Commission proposed two approaches to financing Ukraine. One of them did not receive unanimous support at the initial stage, while the other is considered more complex from a legal, technical, and financial perspective.

"At the European Council, we reached unanimity to immediately secure this loan, which clearly confirms that a solution exists to support Ukraine," Costa noted.

According to him, work on the legal and technical details related to the use of these assets will continue.

€90 billion in funding for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the key objective was to guarantee €90 billion in financing for Ukraine through 2027.

"The biggest victory is that Russian assets are now securely frozen. They can only be used again by a decision adopted by a qualified majority," she stated.

She added that under the agreed mechanism, Ukraine would repay the loan only if Russia pays reparations.

"If that does not happen, Ukraine will not be obliged to repay these funds," von der Leyen emphasized.

Final decision

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, said the final decision combined both approaches.

"The most important thing is that Ukraine’s urgent financial needs are now guaranteed for the next two years, and Ukraine will receive the funds it needs," she said.

Read also:

When Zelensky may meet Trump

Zelensky explains how his Kupiansk visit exposed Russia