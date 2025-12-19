Zelensky warns Russia is trying to break Ukraine–Poland alliance

Karol Nawrocki and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is seeking division and is trying to undermine the alliance between Kyiv and Warsaw.

He made the statement during a joint press conference with Polish leader Karol Nawrocki on Friday, December 19.

Advertisement

Russia aims to weaken the Ukraine–Poland partnership

"Ukraine has always been grateful to Poland and will always remain grateful. At the same time, Ukraine has always defended itself — and by doing so, it has defended Europe. We have paid the highest price — the lives of our people, our families, our children," Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, the alliance between the two countries is strong and must remain so. The Ukrainian president also invited Nawrocki to visit Ukraine.

Russian aggression

Zelensky stressed that Russia must not gain any benefit from the war.

"Russian assets remain frozen in Europe. It is important that the principle works — Russia must pay for the war it started. Otherwise, after attempts to divide Ukraine, there will be new attempts by Russia to divide other neighbors," he added.

Read also:

Ukraine receives over 1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers

Russia uses shadow fleet for espionage — CNN