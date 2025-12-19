Ukraine receives 1,003 bodies of fallen soldiers in repatriation effort

Return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: t.me/Koord_shtab

On December 19, Ukraine received the bodies of 1,003 of its citizens. Russia claims the bodies belong to fallen Ukrainian servicemen.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Repatriation of fallen Ukrainian soldiers

It is noted that investigative law enforcement bodies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and carry out the identification of the repatriated bodies.

Repatriation measures. Photo: t.me/Koord_shtab

Return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: t.me/Koord_shtab

"The repatriation measures were made possible through joint efforts by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other bodies of Ukraine’s security and defense sector," the statement said.

The Coordination Headquarters also expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

