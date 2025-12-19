Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportLifeAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Ukraine receives over 1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers

Ukraine receives over 1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers

Ua en ru
Publication time 19 December 2025 12:48
Ukraine receives 1,003 bodies of fallen soldiers in repatriation effort
Return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: t.me/Koord_shtab

On December 19, Ukraine received the bodies of 1,003 of its citizens. Russia claims the bodies belong to fallen Ukrainian servicemen.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Advertisement

Repatriation of fallen Ukrainian soldiers

The Coordination Headquarters said that repatriation measures took place today, resulting in the return of 1,003 bodies to Ukraine. The Russian side claims the remains belong to Ukrainian military personnel.

It is noted that investigative law enforcement bodies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and carry out the identification of the repatriated bodies.

Return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers on December 19
Repatriation measures. Photo: t.me/Koord_shtab
Return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers
Return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: t.me/Koord_shtab

"The repatriation measures were made possible through joint efforts by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other bodies of Ukraine’s security and defense sector," the statement said.

The Coordination Headquarters also expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

Read also: 

Russia uses shadow fleet for espionage — CNN

EU agrees mechanism to fund Ukraine through 2027

military war in Ukraine body russia death exchange
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information