Peace plan — Zelensky will talk to US representatives

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he communicates with all partners every day. Thus, today, December 10, a conversation with the American side is scheduled to finalize work on 20 points of the fundamental document.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram.

Zelensky announced talks with partners

"We continue in a daily format, practically 24/7, to communicate with all our partners in order to determine workable and realistic steps to end the war. Everything must be reliable and dignified for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He explained that today's schedule includes a conversation with the American side regarding a document that will detail the process of Ukraine's recovery and economic development after the war. At the same time, it is planned to finalize work on 20 points of the fundamental document, which may define the parameters for ending the war. The president emphasized that he expects to hand over the document to the US soon after joint work with Donald Trump's team and partners in Europe.

Meanwhile, tomorrow, December 11, the president has a meeting scheduled in the format of the Coalition of the Willing. According to Zelensky, he and his partners are working productively to guarantee future security and prevent a repeat of Russian aggression.

