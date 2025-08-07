Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky and IMF’s Georgieva talk new financial aid for Ukraine

Zelensky and IMF’s Georgieva talk new financial aid for Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 7 August 2025 22:44
Zelensky discusses new financial aid program with IMF
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On August 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). They discussed a new financial assistance program that will support Ukrainians, among other things.

Zelensky announced this on X.

Advertisement

The conversation between Zelensky and the IMF director

The president wrote that he informed the managing director about working with partners to end the war as soon as possible, yesterday's conversation with Donald Trump and European leaders, and their next steps.

"We are doing everything we can to achieve a dignified and lasting peace already this year. We are grateful to everyone supporting us and of course we count on continued assistance," Zelensky wrote in the post.

He stressed the importance of hearing that, despite the war, the IMF recognizes Ukraine's fulfillment of its obligations and implementation of reforms.

During his conversation with Kristalina Georgieva, the Ukrainian president discussed a new financial assistance program that will support Ukrainians now and in the post-war period. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is prepared to swiftly take all necessary steps, and that the government is already working on this.

Additionally, the parties discussed providing additional funding for Ukrainian soldiers. Various options are currently being considered, and decisions will be made.

Read also:

Zelensky and Macron discuss Trump in private phone call

Putin names venue for potential meeting with Trump

Trump to decide on new Russia sanctions by Friday — Rubio

Volodymyr Zelensky IMF negotiations financial aid Ukraine war
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information