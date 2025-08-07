Zelensky discusses new financial aid program with IMF

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On August 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). They discussed a new financial assistance program that will support Ukrainians, among other things.

Zelensky announced this on X.

The conversation between Zelensky and the IMF director

I spoke with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, @KGeorgieva.



I informed her about our joint efforts with partners to end the war as soon as possible, yesterday’s conversation with President Trump and European leaders, and our next steps. We are doing… pic.twitter.com/z7U2PWoUFW — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 7, 2025

The president wrote that he informed the managing director about working with partners to end the war as soon as possible, yesterday's conversation with Donald Trump and European leaders, and their next steps.

"We are doing everything we can to achieve a dignified and lasting peace already this year. We are grateful to everyone supporting us and of course we count on continued assistance," Zelensky wrote in the post.

He stressed the importance of hearing that, despite the war, the IMF recognizes Ukraine's fulfillment of its obligations and implementation of reforms.

During his conversation with Kristalina Georgieva, the Ukrainian president discussed a new financial assistance program that will support Ukrainians now and in the post-war period. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is prepared to swiftly take all necessary steps, and that the government is already working on this.

Additionally, the parties discussed providing additional funding for Ukrainian soldiers. Various options are currently being considered, and decisions will be made.

