Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump to decide on new Russia sanctions by Friday — Rubio

Trump to decide on new Russia sanctions by Friday — Rubio

Ua en ru
Publication time 7 August 2025 12:04
U.S. to finalize position on Russia sanctions within 36 hours — Rubio says
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that President Donald Trump is about to make the final decision on the possible imposition of secondary sanctions against Russia. It could happen within the next 24-36 hours.

Marco Rubio stated it during the conversation with reporters.

Advertisement

When will the United States impose new sanctions against Russia? 

According to him, much will depend on the results of the talks that are ongoing these days and how close the positions of the parties can be.

"He'll (Donald Trump — Ed.) have to make that decision by Friday.  But we're going to be doing a lot of work today and tomorrow to see how close we can bring the two sides, and then present that to the President and let him make a decision," Rubio explained.

He also commented on a possible phone call between Trump and Putin, noting that it is not currently scheduled, but does not rule out that such a conversation could take place within a few days.

Rubio added that the talks that Ambassador Witkoff held with Putin and his team gave the American side a clearer idea of the Russian side's demands.

"Now, it may not be what Ukraine can accept, but at least it gives us an outline to work off of," he noted.

Read also:

Trump reportedly plans meetings with Putin and Zelensky — NYT

New US sanctions on Russia coming soon — WH reveals the date

sanctions against Russia sanctions Donald Trump russia Marco Rubio
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information