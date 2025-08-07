U.S. to finalize position on Russia sanctions within 36 hours — Rubio says

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that President Donald Trump is about to make the final decision on the possible imposition of secondary sanctions against Russia. It could happen within the next 24-36 hours.

Marco Rubio stated it during the conversation with reporters.

When will the United States impose new sanctions against Russia?

According to him, much will depend on the results of the talks that are ongoing these days and how close the positions of the parties can be.

"He'll (Donald Trump — Ed.) have to make that decision by Friday. But we're going to be doing a lot of work today and tomorrow to see how close we can bring the two sides, and then present that to the President and let him make a decision," Rubio explained.

He also commented on a possible phone call between Trump and Putin, noting that it is not currently scheduled, but does not rule out that such a conversation could take place within a few days.

Rubio added that the talks that Ambassador Witkoff held with Putin and his team gave the American side a clearer idea of the Russian side's demands.

"Now, it may not be what Ukraine can accept, but at least it gives us an outline to work off of," he noted.

