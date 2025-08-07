Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Putin names venue for potential meeting with Trump

Putin names venue for potential meeting with Trump

Ua en ru
Publication time 7 August 2025 16:17
Putin suggests possible location for meeting with Trump
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested where he could meet with US President Donald Trump. He also commented on negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Russian leader made these statements in an interview with Russian media on Thursday, August 7.

Putin on meeting with Trump

During his meeting with the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Moscow, Putin responded to questions about his announced meeting with Trump. In particular, Putin suggested that the conversation could take place in the UAE.

"We have many friends who are ready to help us organize such event. One of them is the president of the United Arab Emirates. I think we'll decide, but this would be an appropriate place," Putin said.

The Russian dictator also said that he still plans to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky. However, he believes that this meeting is still far off.

"I have said many times that I have nothing against the meeting (with Volodymyr Zelensky — ed.), and it is possible. But for this to happen, the conditions must be created, and unfortunately, we are far from that," Putin said.

Read more:

Trump to decide on new Russia sanctions by Friday — Rubio

Trump signals possible meeting with Putin in near future

russia USA vladimir putin Donald Trump war in Ukraine
