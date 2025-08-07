Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump signals possible meeting with Putin in near future

Trump signals possible meeting with Putin in near future

Publication time 7 August 2025 09:35
Trump confirms strong chance of Putin meeting after new diplomatic talks
The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: White House

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, held the Press Conference at the White House, where he was asked about the meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Trump responded by saying that it was quite possible.

It is reported by Novyny.LIVE.

When can a meeting between Trump and Putin take place?

The President of the United States stated there was a "very good prospect" for him to meet with Putin. Trump noted that it was likely that the meeting would take place in the near future.

"We had very good conversations with Putin today. And there is a very good chance of completion, of reaching the end of this long road. This road remains long, but there is a good chance that the meeting will take place," Trump said.

When asked if Putin made any concessions after meeting with Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, Trump did not reveal many details. However, he said he did not consider the meeting a breakthrough.

Read also:

Trump reportedly plans meetings with Putin and Zelensky — NYT

New US sanctions on Russia coming soon — WH reveals the date

sanctions against Russia vladimir putin negotiations Donald Trump war in Ukraine
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
