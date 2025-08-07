What Zelensky and Macron agreed on in August 7 call

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a telephone conversation with the French leader Emmanuel Macron on August 7. The Head of the Ukrainian State told his colleague the details of the call to Donald Trump.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported it in X.

Zelensky-Macron conversation

Zelensky said that during the call to Macron, he gave him a Ukrainian perspective on yesterday's conversation with Donald Trump and colleagues in Europe. At the same time, the French leader informed about his contacts with the leaders, in particular, those that have already taken place this morning and those that are still planned for today.

"We are coordinating our positions and we equally see the need for a common European view on key security issues for Europe. Much depends — both now and in the long term — on the prudence and effectiveness of each step taken by Europe and America," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

In addition, he added that together with Macron, they agreed that the work at the level of advisors and leaders should be effective. The main goal is a real ceasefire. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is ready for such a step, but there is currently no clear public response from Russia.

"The near future must show what the consequences will be if Russia continues to drag out the war and disrupt constructive efforts," the Head of State emphasized.

