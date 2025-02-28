Zelensky’s visit to the United States — the President met with the senators

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot

On Friday, February 28, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with the US senators before his visit to the White House. America expresses its support for Kyiv.

It was reported by Senator Amy Klobuchar on the social media platform X.

Meeting with senators

Klobuchar posted the photo with the Ukrainian leader, emphasizing the importance of supporting Ukraine.

"Really good bipartisan meeting before President Zelensky heads to the White House. We stand with Ukraine," the Politician noted.

It should be noted that after the negotiations at the White House, Zelensky is due to meet with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to sign the rare earth minerals deal.

We also wrote that there are no circumstances that could prevent the signing of the historic deal. It will "intertwine" the economies of the two countries and will be very beneficial to all parties.