Minerals deal US-Ukraine — Zelensky arrives in Washington to sign the deal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky steps down from the plane. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Today, on February 28, Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump. The parties are to sign an agreement on natural resources mining in Ukraine.

Novyny.LIVE got a full schedule of the Ukrainian president's meetings during his official trip to the US capital.

What is the schedule of Zelensky in Washington

According to the schedule, the trip of the President of Ukraine will be very intense and long. The meetings will start in the morning and end in the evening.

09.30 a.m. — 10.00 a.m. Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US senators. The meeting will be held at the hotel without press.

10.45 a.m. — 11.00 a.m. The President of Ukraine will go to the White House.

11.00 a.m. — 11.05 a.m. Zelensky will meet with Trump in the lobby of the West Wing of the White House. In the Roosevelt Room, the President of Ukraine will also leave an entry in the Book of Honor.

11.05 a.m. — 11.35 a.m., The two presidents will meet in the Oval Office and make brief statements to the media beforehand.

11.35 a.m. — 12.35 p.m. President Zelensky will have a lunch with US President Trump in the Government Room in a 1+9 format.

12.35 p.m. — 12.55 p.m. Brief preparation for the next event.

12.55 p.m. — 1.00 p.m. Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump go to the venue for a meeting with journalists.

1.00 p.m. — 1.05 p.m. Participation of the President of Ukraine and the President of the United States in the ceremony of signing the Bilateral Agreement on the establishment of the rules and conditions of the investment fund for reconstruction. The signing will take place in the East Wing of the White House.

1.00 p.m. — 1.25 p.m. After the signing, Zelensky and Trump will make statements to the press and answer questions from journalists.

1.30 p.m. — 1.40 p.m. Transfer to the Residence.

4.00 p.m. — 5.00 p.m. Volodymyr Zelensky will speak at the Hudson Institute. He will answer questions from the audience.

6.50 p.m. — 7.00 p.m. Transfer to the Ukrainian House.

7.00 p.m. — 8.00 p.m. Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with representatives of the Ukrainian community in the United States.

Earlier yesterday, Trump said that, the deployment of peacekeeping forces will be discussed.

On February 27, Ireland's Prime Minister promised to facilitate Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU.

Previously, France named countries willing to send peacekeepers to Ukraine.