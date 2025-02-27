Our social media:

27 February 2025 20:49
Olha Antonovska - editor
Deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine will be considered after deal on rare earth signed — Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: screenshot
US President Donald Trump has said that the first step is to sign an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth resources. After that, the deployment of peacekeeping forces will be discussed.

Donald Trump said this during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, February 27.

Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine

According to Trump, the rare earths deal will be a "pillar" for Ukraine. However, Trump will consider the deployment of peacekeepers on the territory of our country only after the agreement is signed.

"Talking about peacekeeping force, we have to make a deal first. Right now we don't have a deal," the US president said.

We would like to add that peacekeepers are considered one of the guarantees of security for Ukraine. Keir Starmer urged Trump to change his approach to Ukraine.

Earlier, on February 27, Ireland's Prime Minister promised to facilitate Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU.

Previously, France named countries willing to send peacekeepers to Ukraine.

