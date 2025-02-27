Ireland will facilitate EU entry — Zelensky meets Martin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. The official promised to facilitate Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU.

This was stated by Mr. Martin summarizing the results of his meeting with Mr. Zelensky on Thursday, February 27.

Ireland will support Ukraine's accession to the EU

According to Martin, Ireland will strongly insist on accelerating the timetable for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This is very important for our country.

"It is a priority because it provides security and economic opportunities for Ukraine," Martin said.

The partners discussed Ireland's financial assistance to Ukraine. They also discussed Ireland's participation in the Coalition for Mine Action and EU training missions.

Zelensky's conversation with Martin. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Previously, France named countries willing to send peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, commented on the prospects for peace talks with Russia.