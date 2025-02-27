US and allies to increase military aid to Ukraine — Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Photo: Reuters

The United States has agreed to increase military assistance to Ukraine. They will strengthen support for Ukraine together with other allies.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on X on Thursday, February 27.

The United States and its allies will strengthen Ukraine

After a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, NATO Secretary General said that the United States, together with its partners, will increase military assistance to Ukraine.

"US & NATO are getting stronger. NATO Allies are moving quickly to invest more in defence. Big increases announced & others to follow. On Ukraine, Allies are preparing billions more in aid + contributions to security guarantees," Rutte Wrote.

Post by Mark Rutte. Photo: screenshot

Earlier, on February 27, Ireland's Prime Minister promised to facilitate Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU.

Previously, France named countries willing to send peacekeepers to Ukraine.