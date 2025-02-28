All the terms of the deal have been agreed upon by the two sides, and Ukraine and the United States will sign it today, according to the United States Secretary of the Treasury

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: Office of the President

As you know, today Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in the United States to meet with Donald Trump to sign the minerals deal in Ukraine. The United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stated that all changes to the deal have already been confirmed and agreed upon.

Fox Business reported it.

Why this deal is beneficial for both parties

In an interview with the channel, Bessent stated that there are no circumstances that could prevent the signing of this deal. It will "intertwine" the economies of the two countries and will be very beneficial to all parties, as "the deal brings the Ukrainian people and the American business community closer together and eliminates the possibility of any corruption using the best American practices".

The United States Secretary of the Treasury reminded that the terms of the deal were initialed by the Government of Ukraine on Wednesday, so today it would be officially signed in the Oval Office by Presidents Trump and Zelensky.

What changes has the rare earth minerals deal undergone?

After the first versions of the deal proposed by the Americans, there was a lot of criticism of its provisions from both Ukrainians and the Ukrainian authorities.

It did contain some rather unpleasant clauses, such as the amount of the fund being $500 billion or 100% ownership of the fund by the United States. However, later we managed to significantly change the terms of the deal and make it fair and honest.

Now, according to the approved terms on both sides, the deal contains 11 points and no amounts or obligations. We managed to remove the half-trillion dollar amount of the fund and agreed to own the fund in a 50/50 format.

The most interesting thing is that the money that will be transferred to the fund through the extraction of valuable resources will be reinvested in Ukraine once a year. Also, both Kyiv and Washington will be able to withdraw dividends from the fund (i.e., earn money from it).

In addition, without mutual consent, the fund’s owners (Ukraine and the United States) will not be able to sell their shares in the fund to other countries.

The deal does not contain any security guarantees. However, Washington will "seek to identify any necessary steps to protect mutual investments".

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that the first step is to sign the rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine. After that, the deployment of peacekeeping forces would be discussed.

Also, during the meeting with the Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, Trump gave his assessment of the timing of the end of the war in Ukraine. He noted that the war will end very quickly, otherwise there is a risk that it will never end.