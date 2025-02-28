Trump says he will do everything possible to end the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Screenshot

At the White House, during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the US president gave his assessment of the timing of the end of the war in Ukraine. He noted that the war will end very quickly, otherwise there is a risk that it will never end.

What Trump said about the end of the war in Ukraine

The US president said that he is now actively working to end the conflict, including holding phone conversations with Putin and Zelensky, and discussing the issue with the NATO Secretary General.

"I think we’ve made a lot of progress, and I think it’s moving along pretty rapidly… It’ll either be fairly soon or it won’t be at all," Trump said.

As a reminder, Donald Trump also said that the resource agreement could become a "pillar" for Ukraine. However, the US president is ready to discuss security guarantees only after the deal is signed.

Earlier, the United States has agreed to increase military assistance to Ukraine.