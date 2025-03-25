Zelensky to meet with Macron ahead of summit on security issues

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters

On Wednesday, March 26, the Presidents of France and Ukraine will meet. Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive at the Élysée Palace.

This was reported by Le Monde on Tuesday, March 25.

Zelensky's visit to France

It is noted that Emmanuel Macron will receive Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday evening at the Élysée Palace. The meeting will take place in preparation for the security summit.

The summit is scheduled to take place on Thursday. The meeting will be held in Paris with the countries of the "coalition of the willing", which are ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. During the summit, the leaders will discuss their position on Ukraine and develop requirements for a possible peace agreement.

According to the joint plan of British Prime Minister Starmer and French President Macron, the first stage of the war settlement involves a one-month truce in the air, at sea, and in the energy infrastructure. Later, it may include the deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Today, on March 25, the new meeting between the representatives of Ukraine and the United States has started in Saudi Arabia. It concerns the truce between Kyiv and Moscow.

As a reminder, on Monday, March 24, the United States and Russia held talks that lasted 12 hours. The conversation was about ending the war in Ukraine and was held in a closed format.