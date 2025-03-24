Almost 90 casualties due to shelling of Sumy on March 24 — Zelensky made a statement

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

A rescue operation is underway in the northern city of Ukraine, Sumy, after another Russian attack. All emergency services are working at the scene.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address on Monday, March 24.

Zelensky's reaction to the attack on Sumy

According to Zelensky, as of now, almost 90 people are known to have been injured, including 17 children. The explosions damaged a school and residential buildings, but thanks to timely actions, the children were sheltered.

"I am grateful to everyone who is helping people and saving Ukrainian lives. Every day like this, every night with Russian missiles and drones against our country, every day of war means losses, pain, and destruction that Ukraine never wanted. The war was brought by Russia, and it is to Russia that the war must be pushed — it is Russia whom we must force to peace, it is them that we must put pressure on to ensure security," said the President.

What else did the President say in his address

The President informed about the meeting of the Chiefs of General Staff, where they discussed the issues of military training, modernization of training and psychological support. General Oleh Apostol reported on new training methods.

"There was also a report on the Contract 18-24 program, and the first results of the program were reported. We will expand it: I was at the front on Saturday, there is a request from certain brigades, and we will respond positively to this request — there will be more brigades that will be able to receive young volunteers," the Ukrainian leader added.

Zelensky also spoke about negotiations of Ukrainian team with representatives of the US, after their meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation. Zelensky stressed that Russia is prolonging the war, and pressure is needed to force it to peace: sanctions, international coordination and support for Ukraine.

"We are also preparing for this week substantive work with our European partners on specific security steps — joint security steps. A large part of Europe is ready for concrete security work, and that is very good. I thank all those who are with Ukraine," the President concluded.

Earlier, Russia has put forward its own conditions for a long-term settlement of the war in Ukraine. Most of them are unacceptable to Kyiv and its European allies.

Also, on March 24, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has arrived for the second round of talks with the United States. They will be held in Riyadh.