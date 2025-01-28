Peace in Ukraine and the Holocaust tragedy — what Zelenskyy talked about on the phone with Netanyahu

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

On Tuesday, January 28, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked on the phone with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. The parties talked, in particular, about the Holocaust and peace in Ukraine.

The Head of State shared the details of the talk on Telegram.

What Zelenskyy talked about with Netanyahu

According to Zelenskyy, during the phone talk, he expressed his condolences to the Prime Minister and the Israeli people over the Holocaust tragedy.

"Welcomed the beginning of the release of hostages, stressing the importance of returning people home and reuniting them with their families, and expressed hope for the speedy release of the remaining hostages. It is imperative to ensure a reliable and lasting peace so that people can live in safety," it is said in the statement.

The parties also talked about maintaining partnerships, particularly with the United States.

"We considered current bilateral issues and agreed to continue close contact in the future," Zelenskyy concluded.

Earlier, in an interview with Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that security guarantees, following the example of Israel, are "good proposals on the way to NATO".

We also wrote that on January 27, the Ukrainian leader took part in the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of prisoners of the largest Nazi concentration camp in Poland, Auschwitz-Birkenau.