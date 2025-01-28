Zelenskyy answers whether Israeli-like security guarantees suit Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot from the video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that security guarantees modeled after Israel are "decent proposals on the path to NATO" and need to be "reviewed in detail". He reminded that allies not only helped repel an attack from Iran but also carried out retaliatory strikes.

The head of state said this in an interview with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali for Il Foglio newspaper.

Is Ukraine satisfied with security guarantees like those of Israel?

"These are very good proposals. Yes, of course, it is not NATO, but it is on the way to NATO. That is, Israel receives technologies, air defense, money, and is developing — this is a fact," the President added.

He recalled that Israel's allies not only repel missiles fired at the country, but also carry out strikes against enemies. According to Zelenskyy, so far, no country has carried out retaliatory strikes on the locations in Russia from where missiles and aircraft were launched to attack and kill our people.

"Who shot down the missiles? In addition to the U.S. allies or the NATO bloc, there were some countries in the Middle East that shot down targets directly from the ground, such as Jordan and others. In addition, the U.S., Great Britain, French, and NATO aircraft. That is, there were allies who shot down these missiles with all their capabilities. And if we are offered such security guarantees, I would like to see these proposals in detail," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy recently named another important security guarantee for Ukraine. It is the accession of European armies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also explained why Ukraine's accession to NATO is the "cheapest" guarantee. Without financial support, Ukraine will not be able to hold Russia back.