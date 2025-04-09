Ukraine is ready to buy a large package of weapons and air defense from the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to buy a large package of weapons from the United States. In particular, it should include air defense systems.

"We did not ask for the future package for free. We are counting on it even as a security guarantee. How can we link our agreement with a security guarantee? It's very simple," said the President of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader called for weapons for money. The package should include air defense systems and other relevant tools that are very much needed to protect against Russian attacks.

"We will count on this as a guarantee of security. That's how it's all tied up. And then, please, there is an agreement, we give the money, respectively, if you want to go to this fund, we will pay you directly," he said.

Zelensky also commented on his recent conversation with Trump on this issue:

"I told him on the phone. This is protection, this will help us after the war is over, this is a guarantee of security, that Ukraine is covered by air defense. There are many different formats and tools that we are ready for. We were ready to find 30 and 50 billion for a suitable package".

