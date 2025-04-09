Zelensky commented on Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the latest attacks by the Russian invaders on Ukraine and spoke about the consequences. He also emphasized the constant threats of ballistic missile use by Russia in recent days.

The Head of State published his commentary on Wednesday, April 9, on X.

Zelensky on Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine

The President noted that only today, for the second time today, air alerts were sounded in most regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv due to the threat of Russian ballistic missiles. In particular, he reminded that during the day, Russians had launched new bomb and missile strikes in the Sumy and Donetsk regions.

According to the leader of Ukraine, the Russian invaders have already used 55 attack drones against the civilian population on this day, most of them Shaheds.

Thus, there were targeted attacks on Dnipro and Kharkiv, on communities in the Sumy and Donetsk regions. As a result of the Russian attack, ordinary houses and civilian infrastructure, such as shops, an outpatient clinic, and the gas pipeline, were damaged.

"Unfortunately, a significant number of people were injured. Eleven people were taken to hospitals in Dnipro and Kharkiv. In Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, a child — an 11-year-old girl — was injured in a Russian strike. In the village of Bilyi Kolodyaz', Kharkiv region, Russians attacked the village council building with an FPV drone strike right during the distribution of humanitarian aid. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance," the President informed.

He also emphasized that Ukraine needs the support of its partners to save as many people as possible from Russia's constant strikes. Zelensky noted that "the war does not abate from talks and statements". He reminded that the Kremlin ignores any diplomacy.

"Increasing pressure on Russia is essential to stop the strikes. And that depends on the decisions of the United States, Europe, and all partners around the world who truly want to end this war," the Head of State concluded.

As a reminder, Zelensky recently provided details of the capture of Chinese military personnel. He said that Ukrainian soldiers had engaged in the battle with six Chinese soldiers in the Donetsk region.

Earlier, we reported that on April 8, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had captured two Chinese military on the territory of Ukraine.