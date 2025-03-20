Zelenskyy believes that ZNPP can be restored to full operation in a few years

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: UNIAN

Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant should be returned to Ukraine. Only then will it be able to resume its work and operate safely.

Zelensky told journalists about this, according to Novyny.LIVE.

When will Zaporizhzhia NPP resume normal operation?

The President of Ukraine noted that Zaporizhzhia NPP would not operate under occupation. It will take a little over two years to restore the plant if it is returned to Ukrainian control.

"It will take about two, two and a half years for it to start working and be safe for the whole world. The station needs to be returned, because today it is working, and tomorrow the Russians will blow it up," Zelensky said.

