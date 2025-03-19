Zelensky's conversation with Trump — what the leaders talked about

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. They discussed the situation in Ukraine.

Novyny.LIVE reports the details of the conversation.

What did Trump and Zelenskyy talk about?

The conversation between the leaders lasted almost an hour. Trump told Zelensky the details of his conversation with Putin the day before.

In addition, they agreed on the details of the silence regime in the sky and at sea. They also discussed methods of achieving silence at the front. Zelensky told Trump about the situation at the front and the release of POWs. Ukraine agrees to stop strikes on Russia's energy sector, but there must be a reciprocal step from the Russian side.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the conversation with Donald Trump was positive, meaningful, and frank. The Head of State expressed gratitude for the good and productive start of the work of the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah on March 11.

"This meeting of the teams significantly helped in moving toward ending the war. We agreed that Ukraine and the United States should continue working together to achieve a real end to the war and lasting peace. We believe that together with America, with President Trump, and under American leadership, lasting peace can be achieved this year," Zelensky noted.

President Trump shared the details of his conversation with Putin and the key issues that were discussed. One of the first steps towards a complete end to the war could be to stop strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure.

The President added that one of the first steps towards a complete cessation of the war could be the cessation of strikes on infrastructure. According to him, Ukraine has agreed to it.

"I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it. Our teams discussed this step in Jeddah. The American side also proposed an unconditional ceasefire on the frontline, and Ukraine accepted this proposal as well. We will continue working to make this happen. We believe that such steps are necessary to create the possibility for a comprehensive peace agreement to be prepared during the ceasefire," the Head of State said.

The Ukrainian and American teams have been instructed to resolve technical issues related to the implementation and extension of the partial ceasefire. Representatives of both countries are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

"I thanked President Trump and the American people for their support. I stressed that Ukrainians want peace, which is why Ukraine accepted the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire. I highlighted the importance of President Trump’s concept of peace through strength. We agreed to maintain constant contact, including at the highest level and through our teams," Zelensky added.

As a reminder, after the Trump-Putin talk, Ukrainian infrastructure was attacked by Russian strike drones. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to it.

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that he had leverage over Putin, but he was in no hurry to use it.